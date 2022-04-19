Man United's Bruno Fernandes Involved in Mild Car Crash, He's Okay, His Porsche Isn't

More on this:

1 Woman Crashes Eight Headstones While Practicing Her Driving Skills, She's Not Very Lucky

2 Look Out for the Alligator! Driver Crashed His Car Into 11-Ft Alligator in Florida

3 Former Kentucky Star Tyler Ulis Involved in "Head-On" Car Crash With Minor Injuries

4 Soccer Player Buys Insurance Right After Crashing His BMW, Now Gets Hefty Fine

5 Arsenal's Ian Wright Involved in Serious Car Accident, Praises His "Amazing" Driver