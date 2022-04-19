autoevolution
Man United's Bruno Fernandes Involved in Mild Car Crash, He's Okay, His Porsche Isn't

19 Apr 2022, 08:45 UTC ·
On Monday morning, midfielder Bruno Fernandes was on his way to Manchester United’s training base, when he was involved in a mild collision that left his Porsche Panamera with significant damage.
Portuguese soccer player Bruno Fernandes was lucky to walk away unscathed after a car crash on his way to training. The 27-year-old midfielder was behind the wheel of his Porsche Panamera at the time of the incident and collided with a Volkswagen Tiguan.

The pictures of the aftermath show Fernandes’ sports car with a damaged fender on the right side, and the hood popped open. There was also debris scattered across the narrow road. The other vehicle had landed in a garden through a fence, and the pictures show the passenger door hanging open following the crash. The soccer player's Porsche had to be towed from the scene.

Another picture shared on social media shows Fernandes standing on the side of the road, next to his battered sports car. According to one witness, William (@WillBirchall15), the woman in the Tiguan was “quite shaken up.” 

So far, there has been no information as to how the crash happened or who was to blame.

Luckily, there was only the physical damage to the vehicles and none of the drivers were hurt. Manchester United’s interim boss, Ralf Rangnick, confirmed the information and shared that he expects Fernandes to play in their game against Liverpool on Tuesday, April 19.

Rangnick said: “Yes, he's training with the team, obviously the accident happened on the way to Carrington but as far as I know nobody was injured.” He added: “He trained with the team, he was okay and will be okay for tomorrow.

After the collision, Fernandes hitched a lift from his teammate, Juan Mata, in his Audi. In fact, the 27-year-old seemed quite in good spirits despite his damaged Porsche and even took a selfie with a fan.


Editor's note: Gallery includes official Porsche Panamera pictures, and Bruno Fernandes driving a different vehicle

