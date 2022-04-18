Woman Crashes Eight Headstones While Practicing Her Driving Skills, She's Not Very Lucky

If you haven’t spent your entire life surrounded by cars, the first few times when you start driving are nerve-wracking. So, you want to find a quiet place to practice. So did this woman, who tried her driving skills in a cemetery and ended up crashing into not just one, but eight headstones, and damaging her Range Rover.
The woman in question, who is 53 years old, had recently obtained her learner’s permit and wanted to practice more, the way you usually do when you've just started driving.
So, she settled for a quiet place – albeit kind of weird – a cemetery. She took her Range Rover out for a spin in the Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose, Massachusetts, on Saturday, April 16. But things took a wrong turn. Literally. At around 2:30 pm, her white SUV dashed through a row of tombstones, knocking down eight of them and damaging her car in the process.
Police responded to a call regarding a report of a motor vehicle crash. When they arrived at the scene, they found the 53-year-old woman with a relative, who is a licensed operator, standing next to the crashed vehicle, which sat on top of piled-up headstones.
According to a preliminary investigation, the police department concluded that the woman lost control of the vehicle, causing it to run into the headstones, as she reportedly mistook the accelerator for the brake pedal. Which is a classic rookie mistake.
Luckily, no one was hurt, but there was significant damage involved, and the Range Rover had to be towed from the scene. Luckily, all headstones were successfully put back in their position by members of the Department of Public Works.
“No crime involved, just an unfortunate accident with a considerable amount of damage,” Lieutenant David Mackey said via Daily Mail. 'It was an older woman who just never learned to drive, apparently just recently got her permit, and probably shouldn't have. What can you do? Accidents happen.”
Clearly, the woman must’ve been shaken. But once the shock wears out, it’s going to make for a very funny story. Talk about dark humor...
