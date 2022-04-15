This Panamera Cost $120,000 Before Someone Got It in a River, Watch It Get Cleaned

Detailing videos are usually reserved for vehicles that will get used or somehow preserved after the work is complete. Well, this one will not get the same treatment, as it has a salvage title because it ended up in a river. Instead of a detail, repair, and resale, which would be illegal, it will be cleaned, so it can be parted out.
Yes, you read that right, a Porsche Panamera 4 with an Onyx Concept wide body kit and custom interior will be parted out. Before that happens, though, the folks over at WD Detailing will have to remove most of its interior, clean it, detail the entire vehicle, and then put it back together so that the wrecking yard that now owns the vehicle may get to see what can be used in other vehicles and what is too damaged to sell.
As you will observe for the better part of 15 minutes, cleaning a vehicle that has been in a river is no easy task, and some components are irreparably damaged. If the vehicle had been in a lake, instead, it would have been totaled, and it would have been the end of the story.
It depends on how quickly it was removed from the water, if the water was removed fast enough, and many more factors. As a general rule, though, keep your vehicles out of rivers, lakes, beaches, and oceans. You will be better off, and you will not have to go through this.
Now, as you will see, some components have mold on them, which may reappear if they are not properly dried after cleaning. If you are considering buying second-hand parts for your vehicle, and they have a strange smell to them, it may be because of mold.
As you can imagine, most, if not all electrical components may not be safe to use anymore in a vehicle, as water might have damaged them. The only way to know for sure is to have them dismantled by a specialist and inspected. Even then, you are still taking a risk.
The surprising part about this particular vehicle is that it was sold for $120,000. You could say that its owner was not exactly happy with the outcome of the accident.
However, once we look at the before and after, you can be impressed at the quality of work that was done here, as well as the difference that the detailing provided for the look of the vehicle that will never see the road again in its current form.
As you will observe for the better part of 15 minutes, cleaning a vehicle that has been in a river is no easy task, and some components are irreparably damaged. If the vehicle had been in a lake, instead, it would have been totaled, and it would have been the end of the story.
It depends on how quickly it was removed from the water, if the water was removed fast enough, and many more factors. As a general rule, though, keep your vehicles out of rivers, lakes, beaches, and oceans. You will be better off, and you will not have to go through this.
Now, as you will see, some components have mold on them, which may reappear if they are not properly dried after cleaning. If you are considering buying second-hand parts for your vehicle, and they have a strange smell to them, it may be because of mold.
As you can imagine, most, if not all electrical components may not be safe to use anymore in a vehicle, as water might have damaged them. The only way to know for sure is to have them dismantled by a specialist and inspected. Even then, you are still taking a risk.
The surprising part about this particular vehicle is that it was sold for $120,000. You could say that its owner was not exactly happy with the outcome of the accident.
However, once we look at the before and after, you can be impressed at the quality of work that was done here, as well as the difference that the detailing provided for the look of the vehicle that will never see the road again in its current form.