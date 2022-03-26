Look Out for the Alligator! Driver Crashed His Car Into 11-Ft Alligator in Florida

Have you ever wondered what would happen if you hit got into an accident with an alligator? Probably not, but you’re not the only one who didn’t ask this question. Although this is not that common, it does happen, and this Florida man is proof as he crashed his car into an eleven feet alligator.
You’re not surprised when reading stories about people’s encounters with alligators in the wild in Florida, because, let’s face it, it’s like their homeland. Florida and Louisiana have the largest populations of alligators in the U.S., with around 1.3 million wild alligators only in Florida, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commision.
But you might think twice when you hear that a driver has crashed into an alligator. It also happened in Florida.
John Hopkins, 59, was driving east on County Road 672, in Lithia after midnight on Thursday. The suburb is about 25 miles (40 km) east of Tampa, and he was about two miles (3.2 km) west of County Road 39. And the unthinkable happened: the 59-year-old driver hit an eleven-foot (3.3 m) alligator with the front of his vehicle.
According to the sheriff's office, Hopkin’s car “veered off the road,” and ended up in a ditch on the northside of the road, where a passing driver noticed it, and called 911.
Unfortunately, neither the man nor the massive alligator survived the accident.
Still, a representative of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shared with CNN that car crashes involving alligators are "not common."
There is currently an ongoing investigation into the car crash to determine which factors may have contributed to the accident, although no other information has been released.
One could never expect to hit an alligator while driving. But now, besides everything else when driving at night, you should pay twice as much attention to wild alligators.
