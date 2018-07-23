Man in Dodge Ram Pickup, Concrete Mixer Truck Leads Police on Wild Chase

NASA Delays Mission to the Sun

This gives new meaning to the saying “do not go down without a fight.” One South Dakota man led police on a wild chase with a Dodge Ram pickup and a concrete mixer truck, it has emerged. 9 photos



He had 0.5 grams of meth on him, which led to a charge of driving under the influence and possession of meth. Additional charges are pending, while authorities evaluate the damages to both vehicles used in the chase. If records prove that the Dodge Ram was stolen, Herman is looking at even more time behind bars for his insane stunt. Of course, the man in question had every reason to flee, as cops found out after they apprehended him. He was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, had meth in his possession, provided them with a false name and may have also stolen the pickup truck in which he initiated the chase.But all things in their turn. The Gillette News Record reports that police first tried to detain the man in the parking lot of an inn, after noticing marijuana smoke coming from the white Dodge Ram pickup. The man, later identified as Eric Herman Jr., 32, jumped in the truck and sped off on the I-90.At one point, he reached speeds of over 100mph, forcing police to abandon the chase. He also drove through grassy surfaces and through fences, and was eventually forced to abandon his pickup after it broke down in a ditch.That wasn’t the end of the chase, though. Herman started on foot and reached Simon Contractors, from where he stole an actual concrete mixer truck. He avoided the spikes set in the parking lot by the police and broke the perimeter by knocking down even more fences, and drove off.He continued behind the wheel of the truck until the brakes locked and caught fire. Police caught up with him, smashed the windows of the truck and apprehended the driver.He had 0.5 grams of meth on him, which led to a charge of driving under the influence and possession of meth. Additional charges are pending, while authorities evaluate the damages to both vehicles used in the chase. If records prove that the Dodge Ram was stolen, Herman is looking at even more time behind bars for his insane stunt.