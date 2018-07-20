59YO Man Forced to Live in His Car to Escape Abusive, Controlling Girlfriend

Stigma around domestic violence against men prevails, and that’s why one American is speaking out. He’s currently living out of his car in the UK, in desperation to be rid of his abusive, controlling girlfriend.

7 photos



Still, he thought it was endearing that she would go to such lengths just to be with him. He’s no longer of the same opinion, he tells



Today, Cozens is



He tells the press she would often pretend to leave for work and hide in the house to surprise him, check his emails and phone on the regular, and even show up at his new job in the UK to see what he was doing. In her mind, he was still in contact with women back in the U.S. and she didn’t want to allow that.



After she beat him up and he left the home they shared, she would call him and apologize, and like any “good” abuser, promise it would never happen again. It did – until he finally had enough and left.



“I don’t want women like her to think they can treat people like this and get away with it,” he says. “There is support out there if you need it. And, don’t go back. They say they will change, but they never will.”



It’s better to live in your car than to go back with an abusive partner. Robin Cozens is 59 years old and he met his girlfriend through online poker. At the time, he was working in the U.S. as an engineer and she lived in Hull, in the UK. The first sign of trouble came when she invited him to fly over by blackmailing him with sending compromising pictures to his boss in the U.S.Still, he thought it was endearing that she would go to such lengths just to be with him. He’s no longer of the same opinion, he tells The Mirror Today, Cozens is living in his car and the future doesn’t look too bright in terms of finding accommodations soon. Still, he’s happier than he’s been in a long time because he’s finally rid of the woman who kept making his life a living hell, controlling him, checking up on him and even physically abusing him on several instances.He tells the press she would often pretend to leave for work and hide in the house to surprise him, check his emails and phone on the regular, and even show up at his new job in the UK to see what he was doing. In her mind, he was still in contact with women back in the U.S. and she didn’t want to allow that.After she beat him up and he left the home they shared, she would call him and apologize, and like any “good” abuser, promise it would never happen again. It did – until he finally had enough and left.“I don’t want women like her to think they can treat people like this and get away with it,” he says. “There is support out there if you need it. And, don’t go back. They say they will change, but they never will.”It’s better to live in your car than to go back with an abusive partner.