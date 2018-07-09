Couple Drives to Hospital to Have Baby, Their Dodge Ram Gets Stolen

Stealing is bad (and illegal, duh), but it’s particularly nasty if you do it from people who are already dealing with a special situation. Like, when they’re on their way to have a baby.

9 photos



According to



The car was a blue 1999 Dodge



“Police say the suspect was known to hang out at a house in St. Clair so police checked the home and found the suspect and the truck, according to St. Clair Police Chief Bill Hammack. According to Hammack, the suspect saw police and was able to get away by driving through a large field,” the report says.



Later, police were alerted the suspect was driving outside St. Clair. He managed to escape them again, this time in a wooded area. Police recovered the truck abandoned by a creek, with no suspect in sight.



Authorities are still looking for the thief, whose identity hasn’t been made public because he is yet to be formally charged with any crime. A couple from Franklin County were on their way to the hospital when they saw a man they knew, who seemed to be signaling he needed a ride. This just goes to show that being kind is not always a reward in and of itself.According to KMOV , the man and woman were rushing to the hospital to have a baby. On their way to the Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital, they picked up another man and drove him there. Presumably, they left him in the car while the man went in with his wife to deal with the paperwork, giving the hitchhiker plenty of time to make away with the family’s car. How’s that for gratitude?The car was a blue 1999 Dodge Ram pickup and was recovered later by police, after they chased down the man and he realized there was no getting away with it. After 2 attempts to do so, no less.“Police say the suspect was known to hang out at a house in St. Clair so police checked the home and found the suspect and the truck, according to St. Clair Police Chief Bill Hammack. According to Hammack, the suspect saw police and was able to get away by driving through a large field,” the report says.Later, police were alerted the suspect was driving outside St. Clair. He managed to escape them again, this time in a wooded area. Police recovered the truck abandoned by a creek, with no suspect in sight.Authorities are still looking for the thief, whose identity hasn’t been made public because he is yet to be formally charged with any crime.