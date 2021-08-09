Man Fills Up His Car With Beer Cans, Secures Meeting With the Police

You've probably heard by now that drinking and driving is dangerous. Well, a man went a step further and created a situation even more dangerous for himself and other drivers when he decided that it was a good idea to fill his Toyota Corolla to the brim with beer cans, empty beer cans.
There are obvious reasons why one should not fill his or her vehicle with so many objects. First of all, it prevents the driver from seeing anything in the rear mirror, besides all of the stuff that take up the space of the car. Then, putting people at risk will certainly earn you a fine.
And when those said objects are empty beer cans, that's a disaster waiting to happen. Just imagine the foul smell from that car and the overall clattering noise you'd get from every bump and turn you'd make.
The man we're talking about secured himself a meeting with the police during a RIDE check. For those who might not know, Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere, or RIDE check, is a sobriety testing program that the police uses in Ontario, Canada. The roadside spot-checks are most common over the holidays to catch drunk drivers, but the program lasts all year.
So, when you fill up your car to the brim with beer cans, at that point, you're asking to be noticed by the officers. The driver was stopped in Waubaushene, Ontario, and surprisingly, he didn't seem to be impaired.
However, he was charged with "insecure load" and for driving with a license under suspension. The minimum fine for insecure load is $130, while for the latter is around $1,000. The Ontario Provincial Police stated in a tweet that the "load was secured prior to departure." We're not exactly sure how the load was secured, but he hopefully learned something out of this.
Recycling is good, but driving with an insecure load is dangerous. Driver stopped at a RIDE check on #Hwy400 in Waubaushene and charged with insecure load and drive while under suspension. Load was secured prior to departure. Please stay safe and #SecureYourLoad. #CRTraffic ^gp pic.twitter.com/PKu4MEVDbs— OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) August 4, 2021