"Malfunction" Is a Race-Winning 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle Dragster, Original V8 Included

Overshadowed by the Camaro and the Corvette back in the day, the Chevrolet Chevelle is now a cool and affordable classic. Especially the first-generation model, which wasn't available with the 427- and 454-cubic-inch (7.0- and 7.4-liter) big-block V8s.
This doesn't mean that the first-gen Chevelle was a slouch though. The range-topping, 396-cubic-inch (6.5-liter) came with up to 375 horsepower on tap, which made it powerful enough to compete with the big boys. But you know what's cooler than a stock Chevelle? One that's been prepared for quarter-mile duty.
The 1966 version you see here is one such drag racer. There's no info as to when it was converted for drag strip use, but it looks awesome in racing livery and with that big scoop atop the hood. And it packs quite a punch too, as the original engine was replaced by a 454 V8 backed by a race-spec carburetor and a Turbo 400 gearbox.
Actual figures are not available, but the owner says it "has LOTS of power" and claims that the Chevelle "won a few trophies at the drag strip." But there's even better news.
The livery gracing that dark blue body is hand-painted over the car's original paint. That's downright fantastic for a car that spent years at the drag strip, the place where you're likely to have a crash at some point. What's more, the original V8 engine is still with the car and is included in the sale.
And it's not just any V8. This Chevrolet left the factory with a 396, which should crank out at least 325 horsepower. Should you get bored of racing the Chevelle at the drag strip, you can easily turn it into an unrestored survivor. Assuming you also remove the roll cage and install a bench seat in the rear.
An awesome muscle car that runs and drives, this Chevelle is looking for a new owner via eBay. Auctioned off by "allfieldsindustrial" and located in Largo, Florida, the Chevy comes with a high bid of $16,100 as of this writing. The reserve hasn't been met, but the auction will be up for almost two more days. Where would you race this old-school dragster?
