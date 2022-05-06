Real 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Was Born With a 454 Under the Hood, Time Took Its Toll

The 1971 Chevelle introduced a completely new design (still based on the 1970 body), including a new grille that was painted flat black on the SS.
However, the Super Sport came with even more changes, most of them more or less reducing its performance appeal in an attempt to increase the audience it was aimed at. In other words, Chevrolet was trying to make the SS target a wider niche, so the SS could be ordered with pretty much any V8 engine available in the lineup, except for the base 307 (5.0-liter).
The icing on the cake on the 1971 Chevelle SS was the LS5 454, which was exclusive to the Super Sport and couldn’t be ordered on the standard model.
The same engine was also installed on the rough Chevelle SS, though right now, what you’ll find under the hood is nothing but fresh air.
This is because the car, which is now sitting on a donor frame, was supposed to be restored at one point, but the owner passed away and the Chevelle ended up being abandoned in the store where it was sent for powder coating.
eBay seller mikenteri explains the body continues to be entirely original with no patches, but on the other hand, the car has already been repainted once.
Based on the provided photos, the rust isn’t necessarily a concern on this SS, and most panels seem to look good, including as far as the floors and the trunk are both concerned.
The seller claims they also have a 396 (6.5-liter) big-block if the buyer wants to go for a restomod, but otherwise, you’ll just have to find a correct 454 if what you’re interested in is a full restoration to factory specifications.
This Chevelle SS obviously doesn’t come cheap, so anyone planning to buy it must pay no more, no less than $12,000.
