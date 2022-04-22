This 1971 Chevelle Is Either a Boring Project or a Fabulous SS Worth a Full Restoration

In addition to a massive redesign, 1971 also brought several other notable changes to the Chevelle lineup, including for models that rolled off the assembly lines wearing SS badges.
The standard engine on the Chevelle SS was the 350 (5.7-liter) 2-barrel V8 which now developed 245 and 165 gross and net horsepower respectively (Chevrolet offered both figures for this particular model year).
However, customers who wanted more power were provided with several options, including a four-barrel version of the same engine, this time rated at 275 and 200 gross and net horsepower, respectively.
Furthermore, the GM brand offered the 402 (6.6-liter) big-block unit, as well as the almighty LS5 454 (7.4-liter). The top-of-the-range engine was supposed to be the LS6 454, but despite Chevrolet announcing it for MY 1971, this configuration was ditched rather fast, and it’s believed it hasn’t been installed on a single Chevelle.
What we have here is said to be a 1971 Chevelle SS as well, though the owner of the car doesn’t seem to be sure it’s a genuine Super Sport. In a listing on eBay, seller dennis-shortt explains the vehicle came with SS badges on the original fenders, the interior doors, and the front end.
On the other hand, the engine no longer appears to be in the car, so this Chevelle can be either a rather dull project that requires plenty of work or an SS that can end up shining once again with the right engine under the hood.
Needless to say, its condition isn’t the best, and the car requires plenty of metalwork, as well as a new interior.
So no matter which way the new owner decides to go, the Chevelle is unlikely to be an easy project. At the same time, it looks like it’s going to be an expensive purchase as well, as the owner isn’t willing to let it go for less than $7,500.
