Someone Should Save This 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle SS LS3 Rotting Away in a Yard

Chevrolet introduced a completely new design for the Chevelle in 1971, and alongside this visual refresh, the company also made a series of tweaks, including for the SS version.
In many ways, the Chevelle SS turned into a configuration that was more interested in the looks, especially because the available engines now included almost every unit that could also be fitted on the regular Chevelle.
For example, aside from the 307, which was the base V8 on this model year, all V8s available in the lineup could also be ordered for the SS. These include the 350 (5.7-liter) engines known as L65 and L48, the 402 – referred to as LS3, and the 454 labeled as LS5.
This Chevelle has clearly been having a hard time lately, as it looks like it’s been sitting for a long time under the clear sky. eBay seller robcr-5388 hasn’t provided too many specifics on the condition of this SS, so we’ll let the photos speak for themselves this time.
However, what makes this 1971 Chevelle SS a really good candidate for a full restoration is the original engine that’s still under the hood. The LS3 paired with an automatic transmission is still the one responsible for putting the car in motion, though right now, we don’t know if the engine is still starting and running.
But even if it does, restoring this Chevelle SS is going to be a pretty challenging project. The overall condition of the car seems rough, with the trunk already exhibiting several holes, possibly as a result of many years of sitting.
On the other hand, there’s a good chance this Chevelle SS ends up finding a new owner at the end of the auction. The car is selling without a reserve, so whoever sends the top bid can take it home. Right now, the only offer is $7,000, with the auction scheduled to end in approximately 4 days.
