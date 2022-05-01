1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Sitting for 40 Years Is a Hardcore Project, Still Inviting

The restoration of project cars is very often a very challenging job, and of course, it all comes down to the condition of the vehicle that’s supposed to be saved.
Unfortunately, this Chevelle SS 396 is certainly the kind of project that’s not aimed at the faint of heart, not only because of its condition but also due to the plethora of parts that are currently missing.
Let’s start with what the eyes can see and tell you this Chevelle has been sitting for no more, no less than four decades in someone’s yard. It looks like a small junkyard, as the Chevrolet Chevelle is surrounded by all kinds of stuff.
Since it’s an SS, the first question most often concerns the engine.
Unfortunately, there’s not much to see on this Chevelle, as what’s hiding under the hood right now is nothing but fresh air. This is because both the original V8 and the transmission are gone now, so if anything, maybe this Chevy is rather a candidate for a restomod if you already have another engine laying around.
eBay seller dynojr00 says the car came with a rusty 396 and a 4-speed transmission, but none is still around these days.
As for what’s missing, it’d probably be easier to discuss the parts that are still on the car right now. Aside from the engine and the transmission, you’re also not getting the rear seats, the quarter glass, the tail light lenses, the marker lights, the outside door handles, the grille, the front and rear bumpers, the wheels, and the tires, and so on.
The interior is almost entirely gone as well.
For some reason, this Chevelle SS continues to be a very attractive purchase for many people out there, as the car has already received 11 bids so far. Unfortunately, however, the top $500 offer isn’t good enough to unlock the reserve just yet.
