1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Pulled from a Barn After 25 Years Hides So Many Surprises

Say what you want about the Chevelle SS 396, but you really can’t deny its muscle appeal was absolutely crazy. It was undoubtedly one of the most popular names in the big-block world, and the mix of a large displacement and a sporty attitude made it a very successful nameplate whose legacy still has millions of fans today.
Finding a Chevelle SS 396 isn’t really that hard, and if you’re in the restoration business, you probably know there are plenty of such project cars out there.
But of course, getting your hands on just the perfect project is often mission impossible. The SS 396 that we have here, for example, ticks some of the boxes for a restoration candidate but still hides a series of secrets that many may not be big fans of.
Let’s start with the essential info. The car spent no less than 25 years in a barn due to a transmission issue, and eBay seller kennypam2005 claims a rebuild of the Turbo 350 will also be necessary. In case you’re wondering, this isn’t the original unit that came with the car, as the Chevelle was born with a Powerglide. A previous owner, however, performed this swap for a reason that’s yet to be determined.
And speaking of swaps, the engine under the hood is no longer the original unit either. A 1969 396 was installed by a Chevrolet dealership two years after the car rolled off the assembly lines, and once again, we’re not being provided with any information on the reason for the whole thing.
After more than two decades in storage, it goes without saying this Chevelle SS 396 doesn’t come in its best shape, but on the other hand, the rust isn’t necessarily the big headache that many would expect. The trunk is the one that seems to require more extensive fixes, but other than that, there’s nothing that a full restoration wouldn’t be able to deal with.
Buying this Chevrolet Chevelle won’t be easy. The bidding is underway as we speak, and the top offer already exceeds $13,500, with the reserve yet to be met.
