Majesty 175, the Largest Composite-Built Yacht in the World, Sets Sail With Owner

Gulf Craft, the leading luxury yacht shipyard in UAE, has great reason to celebrate: its record-breaking new yacht, Majesty 175, has been delivered to the owner. It has also set sail with the owner after completing sea trials. 12 photos



The hottest selling point of the composite construction is that it allows for a considerably lighter weight. This, in conjunction with the shallow draft of just 2.05 meters (6.7 feet) makes close beach access possible. The lightweight factor helps with efficiency, which in turn translates to a surprisingly decent range for a vessel of its size.



With a naval architecture by Yankee Delta Studio and interiors by Cristiano Gatto Design, the 54-meter (177-foot), the yacht was designed and built locally. Sea trials in the Arabian Gulf concluded successfully, with Majesty 175 performing well in terms of stability and maneuverability.



Powered by twin MTU 2,012-hp engines, Majesty 175 can sail at top speeds of 16.5 knots and cruises at 10 knots, with a range of 4,000 nautical miles at cruising speed. Accommodation on board is for 14 guests in seven suites and 10 crew, and



