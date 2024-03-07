Madiz Is One of the Oldest Yachts in the World and Still Dazzles With Its Timeless Charm

Understandably, new superyacht launches get the most attention in the yachting world, but for those who understand and appreciate the finer things in life, there is nothing more precious than a classic yacht. They may not be as flashy and pretentious as modern yachts, but these decades-old vessels are a living work of art and are bound to turn heads whenever they cruise by. Madiz, one of the few yachts from the early 20th century still on the water today, is one such beauty and a priceless piece of yachting history.

20 photos Photo: Camper & Nicholsons