Made for Competition, Franck Muller Racing Collection Celebrates BMW Motorsport

Swiss luxury watch manufacturer Franck Muller celebrates BMW motorsport and pays tribute to one of the greatest drivers of all time, Bill Auberlen, with a U.S. limited edition Vanguard Racing Collection. 8 photos



To date, he has won 64 races and is officially the most successful sports car driver in North American history. To celebrate Bill Auberlen, last weekend, June 25th-27th, the Franck Muller team attended one of the longest races of the year: the 6 Hours at Watkins Glen.



Auberlen extended his International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) record with his 64th career victory, taking the #96 Turner Motorsports BMW M6 GT3 to victory lane for the GTD class with co-drivers Robby Foley and Aidan Read. He finished 5.747 seconds ahead of Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo driven by Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow, and Corey Lewis to the second place.



To commemorate this victory, the Swiss luxury watchmaker has designed a U.S. limited edition Vanguard Racing Collection. Based on the legendary Vanguard Racing Skeleton, the automotive-inspired lines and the red and blue hues are present on the dials of all three new watches in this line. The center seconds counter, with its smoked sapphire glass, provides an accurate display and allows the wearer to see the full movement of the timepiece.



The seconds indications begin at the bottom rather than the top, like in a car rev counter, allowing the owner to read the seconds from both ends. The date numbers have also been totally skeletonized to complement the sporty design.



new collection is available in 18-carat rose gold, black carbon, and blue high-tech composite material. The high-tech composite material is also used in the fields of aeronautic and space.