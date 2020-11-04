Lumma Design Seeks Auto Mr. Universe Title With “Bodybuilder” CLR G770 R

Although bodybuilder, actor, and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger has now adopted greener vehicles, we bet he would secretly agree with Lumma’s latest release. If not because of its enhanced performance, at least for the styling that should bring back memories from the times he was making a name for himself by winning the Mr. Universe title at just 20 years of age.
Sure, Lumma Design might not entirely agree with our current assessment – or even the previous one – but one thing is certain. What we’re dealing with here is a curious case of “tuning facelift.” This is because the company has just presented its new CLR G770 R kit, which actually shares a lot of similarities with its predecessor CLR G770.
They’re both still available, for added customer choice (many parts are also sold separately, prices are upon inquiry), and even the name is just ever so slightly different. So, let’s find out what the “R” brings new for the latest generation Gelandewagen (G-Class W463A, from 2018 onwards).
Lumma Design keeps the wide body kit stance for the CLR G770 R as well, aiming to compete in that be the one to stand out in any crowd class we have seen so many aftermarket derailments (Mansory, we’re looking at you!).
With the G-Class being a classic in its own rugged styling, there’s room to spare for Lumma, so chances are (not everyone) will think it went overboard with its latest refinement program.
For this iteration, the in-house stylist went all in and completely redesigned the front and rear sections – but this being a facelift means the changes are actually quite subtle. There’s new bumpers front and back, new rear door attachments, new trim, and technically improved wing extensions.
The latter are now made from “Pur-Rim” plastic and can be easily retrofitted to any G-Wagen thanks to their new screw-on process that skips gluing or time-consuming, costly painting preparations. In addition, Lumma offers the choice of having all add-on parts made of exposed carbon fiber, for an even more assertive presence.
Customers can also add the Performance+ and Sport+ (it brings that crazy hood attachment) packages, along with alloy wheels of up to 24 inches, including the CLR 24 RS model which accepts asymmetric tire options (295 front and 355 at the back!).
In terms of soundtrack, the company offers a choice of two sports exhaust systems – with four tailpipes on the G350d and 400d versions, and a total of six on the G63...
They’re both still available, for added customer choice (many parts are also sold separately, prices are upon inquiry), and even the name is just ever so slightly different. So, let’s find out what the “R” brings new for the latest generation Gelandewagen (G-Class W463A, from 2018 onwards).
Lumma Design keeps the wide body kit stance for the CLR G770 R as well, aiming to compete in that be the one to stand out in any crowd class we have seen so many aftermarket derailments (Mansory, we’re looking at you!).
With the G-Class being a classic in its own rugged styling, there’s room to spare for Lumma, so chances are (not everyone) will think it went overboard with its latest refinement program.
For this iteration, the in-house stylist went all in and completely redesigned the front and rear sections – but this being a facelift means the changes are actually quite subtle. There’s new bumpers front and back, new rear door attachments, new trim, and technically improved wing extensions.
The latter are now made from “Pur-Rim” plastic and can be easily retrofitted to any G-Wagen thanks to their new screw-on process that skips gluing or time-consuming, costly painting preparations. In addition, Lumma offers the choice of having all add-on parts made of exposed carbon fiber, for an even more assertive presence.
Customers can also add the Performance+ and Sport+ (it brings that crazy hood attachment) packages, along with alloy wheels of up to 24 inches, including the CLR 24 RS model which accepts asymmetric tire options (295 front and 355 at the back!).
In terms of soundtrack, the company offers a choice of two sports exhaust systems – with four tailpipes on the G350d and 400d versions, and a total of six on the G63...