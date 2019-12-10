NASA Explodes SLS Liquid Hydrogen Tank, See It Go Boom!

Never Mind the Cybertruck, Here's a Pixelated G-Wagen From Lumma Design

Some people compared the Tesla Cybertruck to Giorgetto Giugiaro's “folded paper” design era in the 1970s, while others said it reminded them of an '80s Sci-Fi movie vehicle that never was. 11 photos



This is where Lumma Design comes in, whose CLR G700 wide body kit for the Gelandewagen is now complemented by an extensive range of new parts, including a set of alloy wheels that look like they came straight out of the original Tron movie.



The kit comprises a lot of parts made from visible carbon fiber, including a completely unnecessary rear roof spoiler, the spare wheel cover, mirror caps, exterior door handles, a special front roof trim with 4 LED headlights and a so-called “Sportlook” engine hood made entirely from carbon fiber.



The bit that takes the cake is definitely the Lumma F-utu-R forged wheelset, which comes with either a faux center lock cover or visible chrome wheel bolts. The German tuning company recommends the 23-inch version with performance spacers, shoed in 305/35 R23 tires. As an alternative, they also offer a 22-inch design, which comes engulfed in 325/35 R22 tires.



Completing the 1980s sci-fi movie look is an exhaust system with two flap-controlled rear silencers that exit through no less than three black or chrome-plated tailpipes on each side of the car.



The G-Class' interior can also be fully redesigned to include stuff like pedal pads made from carbon fiber, all new leather or Alcantara upholstery and new carpeting.



Neither modification brings much in the performance department, although the lightweight carbon fiber hood is designed with some air routing channels that cool the engine bay and qualify the car for future power-boosting enhancements.



