Luis Fonsi Drops a Miniature Model of His Custom Bronco, in Collaboration With Hot Wheels

A lot of celebrities like to fulfill their childhood dreams by customizing their favorite cars exactly according to their taste. But some get to do even more than that, like Luis Fonsi. The popular artist has turned his beloved custom Ford Bronco into a miniature, now available in a limited edition.
It’s almost impossible to not know about “Despacito,” one of the most popular songs of Latin Grammy Award-winner, Luis Fonsi. Like many other celebrities, Fonsi is also passionate about vehicles. A fresh partnership with Hot Wheels gave him the opportunity to take that passion further, by creating a die-cast version of his 2021 Ford Bronco.
The hand-painted miniature version replicates his custom vehicle’s look, including the light grey base and orange accents. Also, the artist’s LF logo, and the well-known Hot Wheels flames, decorate the vehicle’s roof.
But that’s not all – Fonsi has released an entire collection of apparel and accessories inspired by the same grey-and-orange Bronco. The Hot Wheels miniature isn’t available on its own, but is actually offered as a gift, with the purchase of a leather jacket from the collection. This jacket is limited to 21 pieces, each worth $1,200. So, only 21 people will become the lucky owners of this exclusive miniature vehicle designed by Hot Wheels and the artist.
Other than the Bronco-inspired details, the jacket is also embellished with various badges. The number 21 has a special meaning for the Puerto Rican artist, because it was the number worn by Roberto Clemente, a beloved baseball player. On the other hand, the number 68 is representative for Hot Wheels, as the year when the brand was founded.
Fonsi’s merch collection is available only on his website. The first batch was launched on November 5, but there’s a second drop coming on November 22, which will include T-shirts and a polo shirt, in addition to the jackets, hoodies, and caps.
