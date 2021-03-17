How Toyota Plans to Replace Diesel Power With Hydrogen in the Industrial Sector

Low-Mileage 2003 Ford SVT Lightning Could Be a Steal at $30,000

The Raptor has been the ultimate Ford F-150 truck since 2010, but the Blue Oval company has been offering performance pickups since the 1990s. It all started with the SVT Lightning, produced over a couple of generations until 2004. 11 photos



This mint-condition white truck is a late version of the second-generation



Under the hood lurks a supercharged, 5.4-liter V8 engine of the Triton variety. When introduced in 1999, it was rated at 360 horsepower and 450 pound-feet (610 Nm) of torque. Ford increased output to 380 horsepower in 2001. The single-cab truck was powerful enough to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standing start in 5.8 seconds, almost as quick as the







This truck shows only 29,858 miles (48,052 km) on the odo and it's impressively clean inside and out. The seller claims it's a two-owner vehicle that has been kept in a garage, which explains the showroom condition.



The white exterior is complemented by a two-tone interior combining light and dark grey. Just like the outer paint, the upholstery looks ridiculously clean with almost to signs of wear.



Many of these trucks are still around. Because they weren't designed to be used as work horses, many soldiered on through the years in good condition. Some of them, like this 2003-model-year example, showcase a low-mileage odo and are a bargain compared to the modern F-150 Raptor.

Ford built a little more than 28,000 trucks from 1999 to 2004, 4,270 of which were assembled for the 2003 model year. White was one of five colors offered that year, alongside grey, black, red, and blue. Only 606 were ordered in white for 2003, which makes it the rarest from that year.

The truck is being auctioned off on eBay as we speak, with bidding at $30,400 with some 32 hours remaining as of this writing. Pricing is likely to increase toward the end, but at a little over $30,000, this SVT Lightning is only a tad more expensive than an entry-level 2021 F-150. Needless to say, it's a bargain compared to the modern Raptor, which fetches in excess of $50,000 before options.

