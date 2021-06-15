Low-Mileage 2001 Mercedes-Benz CLK 55 AMG Looks Ready for Subtle V8 Adventures

The Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class has only enjoyed a rather short stint on planet Earth as production wrapped up in 2010 after just a couple of generations. It made way for the proper E-Class Coupe and Convertible but still managed to have an impact on some of the company’s fans, especially in its AMG form.
As such, it’s no wonder some customers decided there’s reason to refrain from driving a lot in their Affalterbach-tuned CLK-Class units. Take this 5,600-mile (around 9,000 km) 2001 Mercedes-Benz CLK 55 AMG for example and you’ll probably understand why. It’s currently on sale from Bring a Trailer user kzare, who is based out of Los Angeles, California.
Beside the fact that it comes with decidedly low mileage for the age (it’s just 20 years old, but that’s a lifetime in the automotive world), the AMG-enhanced CLK is also ready for very stealthy V8 adventures. That’s mostly thanks to the serious black exterior paintjob and Graphite Exclusive leather upholstery, while the pristine looks for both the exterior and interior can also be associated with the car’s exclusive California residence.
It was first sold by Mercedes-Benz of Escondido and has remained in the sunny state ever since, with the current seller coming in possession of the car earlier this year. We have a feeling that he’s currently trying to flip this coupe for profit as there really wasn’t much time to enjoy it properly before the current auction listing.
There isn’t much time left on the auction clock either. As such, there’s just one day for everyone to decide if the current highest bid of exactly $20k should be dethroned. So, it could be helpful to get to know some of the highlights.
Chief among them would be the 5.4-liter V8 (342 horsepower and 376 lb-ft / 510 Nm of torque when fresh off the factory line) but also worthy of mention are the AMG Styling Package, chromed 17-inch Monoblock wheels, power sunroof, or the leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, among others.
