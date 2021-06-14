Mercedes C 63 AMG GT3 Prototype Is a Great Way to Learn Secrets of the Pixel Art

Just about every time a pixel master presents the result of their latest project, we usually only get to see the final take on something that needed possibly days to become complete. Not this time around, though, as we also catch a few glimpses of the behind-the-scenes work.
Interestingly, the digital content creator behind the 722_modeing account on social media hasn’t selected the latest automotive reveal to showcase the careful and precise work involved with digitally altering a stock vehicle into something else.
Instead, the project is based on the W204 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG, which has been digitally altered for a virtual category in the GT3 motorsport series. It’s wishful thinking, considering that particular instance of the C 63 mostly served duty as a protector (safety and medical car) in various F1 or DTM races. But, as always, who are we to trample on someone’s virtual dream?
Especially when the pixel master also lets us in on the arduous development process. As such, the C 63 GT3 has not only arrived in its final CGI form ready to amaze us. Instead, over the past few days the artist has also been teasing the followers with mesmerizing renditions of the pixels taking form to achieve the desired result.
It was both a cool teaser and also a great way to showcase the kind of work that is done behind the scenes. Some might think that modifying a car to suit the virtual artist’s desires isn’t that hard. After all, some just take a car’s front end and slap it on a different model’s body and seemingly call it a day.
But, as one can easily see from the snippet of videos embedded below, it takes much more to achieve the final outcome. As always, a vision, lots of hard work and perseverance will go a long way to achieving success... no matter how crazy the end result may seem.
