Low-Mile 1975 Honda CB750 Four K5 Is Said to Be Unrestored, Looks Absolutely Fabulous

Age is nothing but a mere number, and this classic gemstone will be more than happy to prove it!
If the description posted on Bring a Trailer is anything to go by, this breathtaking 1975 Honda CB750 had never experienced a major restoration. You might find that hard to believe, given the creature’s superb condition, but its modest mileage may provide an explanation as to how it manages to look so damn pristine.
The antique UJM displays less than 8,800 miles (14,000 km) on the counter, and it should therefore be mechanically sound as well. You may bid for this CB750 Four K5 on the BaT platform until the early afternoon of July 25, when the auctioning process will come to an end.
Even though you’d only need around 4,000 bones to surpass the current bid, we think it’s pretty safe to assume this amount won’t be satisfying the reserve. As for the motorcycle’s technical specs and features, its power source is a 736cc inline-four engine with two valves per cylinder, quad Keihin carburetors, and a single overhead cam.
This air-cooled titan is connected to a five-speed transmission, and it can summon up to 67 ponies at 8,000 rpm. When the crankshaft rotates at approximately 7,000 spins per minute, Honda’s icon is pushed forward by 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of twist.
A chain final drive enables this power to reach the bike’s rear wheel, thus allowing it to hit a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph). The entire structure is held in place by a duplex cradle skeleton, which stands on telescopic forks at the front and dual preload-adjustable shock absorbers at the rear.
Up north, braking is accomplished through the use of a solid disc and a single-piston caliper, while the rear 18-inch hoop carries a traditional drum unit. Before any fluids are added to the equation, the ‘75 MY CB750 will tip the scales at a moderate 481 pounds (218 kg).
