Reconditioned 1974 Honda CB750 Looks as If It Came Straight Out of a Museum

No matter how hard you try, you won’t be finding any sign of the awful shape this bike had once been in.
You might find it hard to believe, but this 1974 Honda CB750 was nothing more than a non-running project a few years back. Following the current owner’s acquisition in 2019, the legendary UJM was subjected to an all-encompassing restoration from head to toe, receiving fresh saddle upholstery, a reproduction HM341 exhaust and youthful chrome plating on its brightwork components.
The bike’s fuel tank and side panels were repainted, while its laced wheels have been fitted with new bearings, stainless-steel spokes and IRC Grand High Speed GS-11 tires. Moreover, Honda’s vintage showstopper saw its forks rebuilt with replacement tubes and seals during the overhaul. Revamped switches can be found up in the cockpit area, along with modern wiring and refurbished dials.
Moving on to the powertrain department, we find a brand-new camshaft chain tensioner, fresher pistons and replacement rings. The CB750 Four K4 is put in motion by a 736cc inline-four engine with two valves per cylinder, a single overhead cam and quad 28 mm (1.1-inch) Keihin carbs. This air-cooled power source has 67 ponies and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of crank-measured twisting force at its disposal.
A five-speed gearbox is tasked with routing the oomph to rear wheel by means of a drive chain, and the whole operation can lead to a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph). Suspension falls under the jurisdiction of telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers with preload adjustability. You’ll find a single brake disc providing stopping power up front, while the rear hoop carries a traditional drum.
This jaw-dropping CB750 is preparing to say goodbye to its latest owner, who’s having it auctioned off at no reserve online. Out of the six bids submitted on Bring a Trailer thus far, the highest one is placed at a very generous $16,000. In case you’ve got a hunger for UJM paraphernalia and cash to burn, then you’ll want to visit the BaT website within the next five days, because the auction will end on July 24.
