Low and Wide Ford Bronco Still Looks Fit for Rock Climbing, Could Become a Real Build

For the better part of the past year, the reinvented Ford Bronco has been the talk of the world, eclipsing pretty much everything else in the industry. And, if you remember, getting people to talk is exactly what Ford was after right from the start with the entire Bronco Nation effort.
And, truth be told, we’re not one bit sorry that is so as, at least for now, the Bronco is shaping up to be, despite some issues, one of those extraordinary machines people will remember for decades to come.
Helping with that is the army of digital car designers, the renderers that have flooded the Internet to bring to life insane concepts the majority of which will probably never come to be in the real world.
That changes, however, when the digital designer has the backing of a real-world garage, like “self-taught concept artist” Khyzyl Saleem has. Already involved in a number of projects with a shop by the name Live to Offend (LTO), Saleem could, if the stars align, make pretty much anything come to life.
His latest idea involves the Bronco we talked about earlier. Already the star of countless rendering projects, the Ford machine gets this time a widebody kit, matted to a lowering of the stance by means of an air suspension system.
Now, lowering a Bronco kind of defeats the purpose of the off-roader, but the designer says his envisioned solution, inspired by something he’d seen on a utility terrain vehicle, would probably work in keeping at least part of the SUVs rock climbing abilities.
Now, the even more interesting part is that Saleem is asking whether the body kit that wraps around the Bronco would be a good candidate for production in the shops of LTO.
So, have a good look at the thing, and answer this question in the Instagram post below.
Helping with that is the army of digital car designers, the renderers that have flooded the Internet to bring to life insane concepts the majority of which will probably never come to be in the real world.
That changes, however, when the digital designer has the backing of a real-world garage, like “self-taught concept artist” Khyzyl Saleem has. Already involved in a number of projects with a shop by the name Live to Offend (LTO), Saleem could, if the stars align, make pretty much anything come to life.
His latest idea involves the Bronco we talked about earlier. Already the star of countless rendering projects, the Ford machine gets this time a widebody kit, matted to a lowering of the stance by means of an air suspension system.
Now, lowering a Bronco kind of defeats the purpose of the off-roader, but the designer says his envisioned solution, inspired by something he’d seen on a utility terrain vehicle, would probably work in keeping at least part of the SUVs rock climbing abilities.
Now, the even more interesting part is that Saleem is asking whether the body kit that wraps around the Bronco would be a good candidate for production in the shops of LTO.
So, have a good look at the thing, and answer this question in the Instagram post below.