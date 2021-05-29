E30 BMW With LTO Widebody Kit Looks Like an M3 Wagon Dream

Let's be honest here, the problem with the E30 M3 is that it costs way too much money. On the other hand, you can get a nice E30 3 Series Touring if you're a wagon connoisseur, but it's never going to attract a crowd.
Recently, Donut Media talked about the Bring a Trailer effect and how old cars go up in value. But $250,000 for a mint-condition E30 M3 is ridiculous. People used to make fun of it and the characters who drove it for crying out loud!
Of course, the problem is that BMW didn't expect the original M3 to be popular, so it didn't make that many. This is why prices are going up faster than a Bitcoin rally.
Sure, you could build your own fake M3. But we've been spoiled with widebody wagon renderings, like the ones created by Khyzyl Saleem. They make even the RS6 look boring with their massive race car aero. So expectations are pretty high.
Thankfully, "Kyza" started a tuning company called LTO, which is short for Live to Offend. Their E30 kit looks every bit as cool as something made by Liberty Walk, but we've only seen a handful of completed builds over the years. The best one has to be the olive green M3 featuring an LS3 and the best-sounding headers ever.
However, not many people know about the E30 Touring project. This has been going on since 2019 and only now reached the point where customers can order it. In any case, you might want to check out the prototype stage from last year, because that's an interesting build by itself.
Sadly, the official price isn't available yet. But an equivalent coupe kit costs $6,150. The front portion is the same. It adds those massive fender flares which bolt into the fenders and remind us of old European rally cars. There's a modification to the front bumper as well.
But the real LTO magic happens at the back. The artist is known for putting window louvers on many of his renderings and has managed to fabricate some for the sexy E30 Touring. The car also gets a diffuser and a trunk wing. But the real improvement here is the added girth to the rear fends and doors.
