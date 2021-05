2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, Approaching the Compact Class in an Academic Way

AMG

WLTP

AWD

Under the hood of a fourth-generation Mercedes A-Class there always will be no more and no less than four cylinders. The engine displacement gap between the basic and the top version is far from being huge: the smallest engine has 1.3 liters, the biggest has 2.0 liters, and all of them have turbocharging. Yet, in terms of performance, there are enormous differences. The sporty A 45 S (421 PS) is almost as powerful as four A 160s (109 PS). In fact, the-signed versions are surprisingly numerous, we can count three of those: A 35 (306 PS), A 45 (387 PS) and the already mentioned A 45 S. Easy to notice, all of them are kind of superheroes of the GTI segment.The A 200 (163 PS) or the A 250 (224 PS) would be a more convenient choice for the current driving necessities and they are fast enough (in fact, the A 250 has a pronounced sporty accent). There is also a plug-in hybrid version, the A 250 e, rated at 218 PS. This one employs the 1.3-liter engine seen on the A 180 (160 PS, in this case) and an electric motor (102 PS). Its electric range is evaluated at 74 km according toThe diesel section includes three versions to choose from: A 180d (116 PS), A 200d (150 PS) and A 220d (190 PS). This type of engine is still interesting because of its good torque characteristic and good fuel economy. The A 220d has a really convincing response when pushing the right-side pedal. The 4Matictransmission is available for the A 200, A 250 and the A 220d. All the AMG versions have the all-wheel-drive as a standard feature.Price spectrum for the complete A-Class range: from 27.970 euros (A 160, Germany) to 63.457 euros (A 45 S, Germany). An A 200 could be yours for at least 32.231 euro (Germany, again).The Mercedes-Benz A-Class can be ordered in no less than four body styles: hatchback, sedan, four-door coupe (CLA Coupé) and a sporty station-wagon (CLA Shooting Brake). Don’t count too much on the practical side of the CLA Shooting Brake, this version is rather a specific lifestyle design. Yet, the A-Class sedan might be attractive for those who would not like to pay the price of a C-Class mid-size sedan, meanwhile being ready to accept the interior dimensions of the A-Class.The Mercedes-Benz A-Class offers very silent and comfortable travelling conditions. In terms of advanced technology, equipment and safety, it’s virtually impossible to find a match for it in the compact class. The list of optional features is overwhelming and here comes a catch: their high prices might surprise you. Final consideration of the chapter: before paying the money, pay a special attention to the choice of the optional things.For instance, we think the all-wheel-drive system should take precedence over an expensive leather upholstery, any exclusive decorative elements or some very special set of wheels. This is the kind of car that looks and feels great anyway, but it is important to get the very best of it also regarding the dynamic behavior, roadholding and stability.Does a luxury item have to show dominating proportions? The Mercedes-Benz A-Class gives a negative answer to this question and it is a totally pertinent one. The noble character of the model is present in all its finely harmonized details, from the flattering finishing materials to the effortless-like performance of the propulsion systems, passing through the unique neoclassical imprint of its design. The brand’s reputation regarding reliability is also very good. Feeling ready to pay for something like this?