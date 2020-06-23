Lotus Exige Is Almost of Drinking Age, Special Edition Celebrates 20th Birthday

Believe it or not, it’s been two decades since the introduction of the Exige, the British two-seater sports car described by its maker as the “one of the world’s most exhilarating and dynamic sports cars.”
We don’t know about that, but we do know that as one of the only three main Lotus models now on the market (the Evija is not quite here yet), it is one of the rarest sights on today’s roads. And the special edition the carmaker just announced for the model would be even rarer.
Because cars - and everything else, for that matter – can turn 20 only once, the Brits have announced a special version of the car, once called simply 20th Anniversary. Based on the Exige Sport 410, it boasts modifications inside and out, but no changes to the powertrain.
“From the very first drives of the development car the Exige displayed new levels of ability. It set new standards for Lotus road and race cars, perfectly illustrating our core values of performance through lightweight, aerodynamics and handling,” said in a statement Gavan Kershaw, Director of Vehicle Attributes at Lotus.
“It really is a race car for the road; I’ve competed and won races in every version of the Exige, from the Series 1 to the Series 3, and always walked away with a grin on my face.”
The modifications are meant to celebrate the first Exige of 20 years ago, and this is mostly visible on the body-colored roof, side air intake pods and rear wing. The interior follows the same motif as well, with new Alcanatra trims and a series of logos and plaques attesting to the uniqueness of the special edition.
The cars to be made as part of this limited edition run will be offered in one of three exterior colors, and prices are set to begin at £79,900, including the £5,412 worth of extras compared to the regular Exige Sport 410.
Full details on the modifications made for this special edition can be found in the press release attached below.
