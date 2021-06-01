Lotus Emira, the Company's Final Gasoline Sports Car, Goes Into Pre-Production

3 Radford Planning New Bespoke Lotus-Based Sports Car, Coming Later This Year

1 Radford’s Bespoke Sports Car to Be Inspired by the Iconic Lotus Type 62

The Lotus Emira is rumored to debut on July 6, 2021. Until then, make sure you stick around for more details on the company's all-new sports car in 12 years. Confirmed earlier in 2021, the Emira, internally known as Type 131, is scheduled to make its global debut this summer at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Set to replace the company's existing sports car lineup, which includes the Elise, Exige, and Evora, the Emira will most likely be sold with a choice of two engines.The flagship model will feature an updated version of the Toyota -sourced V6 that Lotus is already offering across the range. The second mill will be a brand-new, small-displacement four-cylinder of unknown provenance. Expect output to range from a little over 200 horsepower in the base model to at least 400 horses in the top-tier version.Deliveries will probably commence in early 2022, with prices ranging from around £50,000 to about £85,000. That's $70,900 to $120,500, placing the Emira between the Porsche Cayman and 911. Design-wise, the Emira will be a big departure from the current lineup, and it will most likely borrow design cues from the all-electric Evija supercar.The Emira will be Lotus's final pure combustion vehicle, as everything that will follow will boast all-electric and hybrid drivetrains. Still, the Emira will most likely hang around for a long time, possibly even up to 10 years.Pre-production of the new sports car begins just as Lotus finished upgrading its facilities in the United Kingdom. The massive £100 million investment sees an all-new paint shop, framing line, main assembly hall, and Automatically Guided Vehicles line fire up to put together the Emira. Lotus also opened up an all-new fabrication facility and Learning Academy in Norwich.The Lotus Emira is rumored to debut on July 6, 2021. Until then, make sure you stick around for more details on the company's all-new sports car in 12 years.