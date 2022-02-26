Lotus Closes the Circle on the Elise, Delivers the Last Unit Made to Its Namesake

Lotus has stopped making the Elise, and the British marque has delivered the last ever Elise to the person that has led to this name. We are referring to Elisa Artioli, who is the granddaughter of Romano Artioli, the British marque's chairman at the time, and the namesake of the Lotus Elise. Well, she got the last Elise ever made, an Elise Sport 240.