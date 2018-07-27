London Black Cab Driver Drags Unconscious Rider on the Street, Leaves Him There

One very heartless driver from London’s fleet of black cabs dragged the unconscious passenger out of his car and left him in the street. Police are now looking for him.
The incident actually occurred in May, but the City of London police is releasing the video just now, after failing to apprehend the man on their own. They urge anyone with information regarding his identity to come forward.
The video is available at the bottom of the page. You can see the black cab pulling over in Fenchurch Place, and a man dressed in yellow slacks and a blue shirt come out. He is the driver and he appears to be well into his 50s or even 60s.
He waves his arms about in frustration and then opens the passenger door, dragging the body of a man out by the feet. The man is clearly unconscious and he even knocks his head on the car when he’s being forced out. The driver leaves him splayed on the road and drives off.
According to the Mirror, the man was found by an off-duty policeman about 10 minutes later. Paramedics arrived and treated the victim at the scene, before rushing him to the hospital.
And here’s where the story gets a twist: CCTV footage released by police show that the cab driver actually returned to the scene, perhaps consumed by guilt. He actually walked on the opposite sidewalk and looked on as a crowd gathered around the body, and he even spoke to a policeman. Of course, he didn’t reveal his involvement in the situation, or else he would have been in custody already.
“We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident in May,” PC Christopher Hook from the City of London Police says. “To forcibly move a vulnerable person from your taxi and to leave them lying in the middle of the road is appalling and we need to find the man that did this.”
