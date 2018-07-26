autoevolution
 

Black Cab Drivers in London to Sue Uber for GP1.25 Billion in “Lost Earnings”

26 Jul 2018, 12:46 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Just recently, Uber scored a small victory in London when Transport for London (TfL) reinstated its license on a temporary, trial basis. It turns out, things are about to get worse for the ride-sharing company.
11 photos
Self-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by Uber
Sky News has learned that the Licensed Taxi Drivers’ Association (LTDA), which counts with 11,000 members in the British capital, is gearing up for a massive legal fight. In other words, black cab drivers plan to take Uber to court (and to the cleaners), with reports saying they might be looking at about £1.25 billion in compensation.

For the time being, the LTDA is meeting with organizations and attorneys, to discuss how to proceed in this case. The goal is to argue that, for at least 5 years, 25,000 black cab drivers suffered lost earnings estimated at £10,000, because of the way in which Uber operated.

The report doesn’t mention more on this, but if these numbers are accurate, the total is of £1.25 billion, which the LTDA might ask in court as compensation for its drivers.

At the time news of this broke, Uber was not aware of any plans of being dragged into court. A spokesperson for the company refused to comment on a situation that’s still in the hypothetical stage. After all, the LTDA is yet to file a lawsuit.

It might not be long, though.

“We've been approached by a number of members to help them explore whether there would be grounds for a potential class action on behalf of all taxi drivers against Uber,” Steve McNamara, general secretary of the LTDA, tells the publication. “We are in the very early stages of obtaining legal advice from leading law firm Mishcon de Reya on whether this is a possibility.”

“We'll continue to do everything we can to support our members and taxi drivers across London by exploring every avenue to ensure they are treated fairly,” McNamara adds.

According to figures provided by the same media outlet, more than 3.5 million Londoners have the Uber app installed, while the company counts with 45,000 self-employed drivers. Should this class action lawsuit materialize, it would spell nothing but trouble for Uber, in a city which has already been trouble enough.
Uber taxi car sharing London
Detroit: Become Weapon How Portable Emissions Measurement Systems Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Bush Winch DARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First DetailsDARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First Details
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Stealing Rocks - The Mars Sample Return MissionStealing Rocks - The Mars Sample Return Mission
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
To SUV or Not to SUV 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
The Judgemental Uber Guy Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
 
 