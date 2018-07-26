Blue Origin Launches New Shepard in Successful Escape Test

Black Cab Drivers in London to Sue Uber for GP1.25 Billion in “Lost Earnings”

Just recently, Uber scored a small victory in London when Transport for London (TfL) reinstated its license on a temporary, trial basis. It turns out, things are about to get worse for the ride-sharing company. 11 photos



For the time being, the LTDA is meeting with organizations and attorneys, to discuss how to proceed in this case. The goal is to argue that, for at least 5 years, 25,000 black cab drivers suffered lost earnings estimated at £10,000, because of the way in which Uber operated.



The report doesn’t mention more on this, but if these numbers are accurate, the total is of £1.25 billion, which the LTDA might ask in court as compensation for its drivers.



At the time news of this broke, Uber was not aware of any plans of being dragged into court. A spokesperson for the company refused to comment on a situation that’s still in the hypothetical stage. After all, the LTDA is yet to file a lawsuit.



It might not be long, though.



“We've been approached by a number of members to help them explore whether there would be grounds for a potential class action on behalf of all taxi drivers against Uber,” Steve McNamara, general secretary of the LTDA, tells the publication. “We are in the very early stages of obtaining legal advice from leading law firm Mishcon de Reya on whether this is a possibility.”



“We'll continue to do everything we can to support our members and taxi drivers across London by exploring every avenue to ensure they are treated fairly,” McNamara adds.



