Lizard Green Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Matching Wheels Looks Savage

It's been a while since we last talked about a Porsche 911 GT3 RS spec, with the 992 now keeping us busy. However, the 991.2 Neunelfer sitting before us deserves to be brought under the spotlights.
You see, this 911 GT3 RS comes dressed in Lizard Green, which is no surprise, since this was chosen as the launch color of the rear-engined animal.
Nevertheless, this Porscha comes with matching Lizard Green wheels, which managed to seriously change its appearance.
And the rest of the spec isn't exactly standard, either. For one thing, we have the Weissach Package, which can be distinguished thanks to the carbon bits present on the vehicle.
Then there are the banana-colored calipers, with the yellow hue signaling the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware. Oh, and let's not forget the decals adorning the sides of the track-savvy machine. Porsche script aside, the slightly different shade of green used for the side strips is the one that caught my eye.
Of course, such specs will always split opinions - while certain Porschephiles adore them, others believe RS models, with their extrover aero, should use more subtle attires in a balanced approach. Howver, there's one thing we can all agree on, namely the fact that such configurations simply can't be ignored.
Returning to the 992 Neunelfer mentioned in the intro, I'll remind you multiple prototypes are out testing as you are reading these, with these set to become production models within the next twelve months.
I'm referring to Porsche 911 derivatives such as the Turbo (here's a leaked image of the beast, which probably involves the rumored Aerokit) and the GT3, which might be offered in Touring Package flavor once again.
P.S.: Make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below to enjoy the eye candy delivered by this Porsche 911 GT3 RS.
Nevertheless, this Porscha comes with matching Lizard Green wheels, which managed to seriously change its appearance.
And the rest of the spec isn't exactly standard, either. For one thing, we have the Weissach Package, which can be distinguished thanks to the carbon bits present on the vehicle.
Then there are the banana-colored calipers, with the yellow hue signaling the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware. Oh, and let's not forget the decals adorning the sides of the track-savvy machine. Porsche script aside, the slightly different shade of green used for the side strips is the one that caught my eye.
Of course, such specs will always split opinions - while certain Porschephiles adore them, others believe RS models, with their extrover aero, should use more subtle attires in a balanced approach. Howver, there's one thing we can all agree on, namely the fact that such configurations simply can't be ignored.
Returning to the 992 Neunelfer mentioned in the intro, I'll remind you multiple prototypes are out testing as you are reading these, with these set to become production models within the next twelve months.
I'm referring to Porsche 911 derivatives such as the Turbo (here's a leaked image of the beast, which probably involves the rumored Aerokit) and the GT3, which might be offered in Touring Package flavor once again.
P.S.: Make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below to enjoy the eye candy delivered by this Porsche 911 GT3 RS.
View this post on Instagram
I have seen lots of Lizard Green GT3 RS but this is a first: matching Lizard Green wheels. What do you guys think? 📷 @enthusiastdetails / @texasdobbins (2) #porsche #porsche911 #911 #pts #carart #luxury #supercar #exoticcars #car #classiccar #instacar #carsofinstagram #amazingcars247 #caroftheday #autogespot #classicporsche #porscheclub #porschelove #保时捷 #thereisnosubstitute #lizardgreen #gt3rs #911gt3rs #xpel