Live Pics: BMW i4 M50 Safety Car Plugs Into the Heart of Munich

BMW couldn’t miss out on the first edition of the Munich Auto Show, because the event is hosted in their hometown after all. As a result, they have brought a fine selection of rides to the event that kicked off over the weekend, and perhaps one of the most spectacular ones is the i4 M50 Safety Car.
Coming to electrify the IAA subsequent to its debut in the racing world as a safety car at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, on August 15, part of the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup, the i4 M50 is actually the BMW Group’s second electric safety car. The first one was the MINI Electric Pacesetter, which celebrated its premiere earlier this year, for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
Dressed in lively green livery, with ‘Safety Car’ and ‘Born Electric In M Town’ decals on the matte grey body, the i4 M50 has the mandatory roof lights, and additional ones mounted inside the big kidney grilles. The M colors are highlighted on the front apron and rear diffuser. Completing the styling are the M badges on the outside, and some sponsor decals on certain panels, including the side skirts.
While the safety car sits under the spotlight at the German car event, the i4 will arrive in the United States in the first quarter of 2022. The sports sedan will be offered from $65,900, excluding the $995 destination charge, and uses two electric motors that generate a combined 536 brake horsepower and 586 pound-feet (795 Nm) of torque. In Sport mode, it can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.9 seconds from a standstill.
The eDrive40 variant of the electric sports sedan will launch from $55,400, before destination, with a 335 HP and 307 lb-ft (416 Nm) electric motor, taking 5.7 seconds from rest to 62 mph, and maxing out at 118 mph (190 kph).
