Subway-Racing MINI Electric Pacesetter Debuts as Safety Car in Formula E

Before debuting as a Formula E safety car, the MINI Electric had to prove its worth for the newly assigned title. Last week, we witnessed an epic confrontation between the MINI Electric Pacesetter and the Italian subway. The race, first of its kind, gave us a glimpse of the safety car’s abilities.
The race between the metro and SE showed us that the car truly packs some power and speed. Modified to meet the requirements of an FIA Formula E safety car, it achieves 181 hp of power and 280 Nm of torque.
Due to the bodywork modifications, the safety car has a reduced weight of around 130 kg (264 lbs), making it lighter than the standard MINI Electric. Thanks to this, it can go from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.7 seconds (production: 7.3 seconds) and from 80-120 kph (50 to 74 mph) in 4.3 seconds (production: 4.6 seconds).
The new FIA Formula E safety car had to come to the rescue four times during its debut in Rome due to rain and several incidents. The MINI Electric had to jump in at the beginning and the end of the races over the weekend. The unfortunate events gave safety car driver Bruno Correia the opportunity to test the vehicle on the track.
“The MINI Electric Pacesetter is perfect for the narrow street circuits of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The handling of the car is fantastic. And thanks to the modifications for use on the racetrack – for example, to the suspension and the brakes – the MINI is extremely fast and agile.”, he said.
Along MINI Electric Pacesetter inspired by JCW, the BMW i8 Roadster continues to feature in Formula E. The hybrid has also been modified to fit the standards of a safety car. The BMW i3s and the BMW iX3 played their part as rescue cars.
Due to the bodywork modifications, the safety car has a reduced weight of around 130 kg (264 lbs), making it lighter than the standard MINI Electric. Thanks to this, it can go from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.7 seconds (production: 7.3 seconds) and from 80-120 kph (50 to 74 mph) in 4.3 seconds (production: 4.6 seconds).
The new FIA Formula E safety car had to come to the rescue four times during its debut in Rome due to rain and several incidents. The MINI Electric had to jump in at the beginning and the end of the races over the weekend. The unfortunate events gave safety car driver Bruno Correia the opportunity to test the vehicle on the track.
“The MINI Electric Pacesetter is perfect for the narrow street circuits of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The handling of the car is fantastic. And thanks to the modifications for use on the racetrack – for example, to the suspension and the brakes – the MINI is extremely fast and agile.”, he said.
Along MINI Electric Pacesetter inspired by JCW, the BMW i8 Roadster continues to feature in Formula E. The hybrid has also been modified to fit the standards of a safety car. The BMW i3s and the BMW iX3 played their part as rescue cars.