BMW i4 M50 Becomes M’s First Fully Electric Safety Car, to Pace MotoE

Roughly two months ago, BMW pulled the wraps off the i4 M50, a model which it describes as the “first M with a fully-electric drive train.” The car is scheduled for market launch this November, meaning there’s still a lot of time left until we get to see it in real road action.
BMW will give us a glimpse of how that is sooner though. At it was looking for a new model to replace the i8 and pace the races in MotoE, the German carmaker settled on the i4 M50, which for all intents and purposes will now become “first fully-electric safety car from BMW M.”
The Bavarians released a number of very dark photos of the car to go with the announcement, but say a full reveal of the EV in its working clothes will take place on August 15, at the Red Bull Ring in Austria where the local FIM Enel MotoE World Cup Grand Prix will be held.
As far as we can tell, we’re talking about the stock-looking i4, wearing special livery all over and the mandatory lights up top and in the still-there grille. As far as specs are concerned, BMW hints we’re talking about the standard combo of electric motors that generate 544 hp of power.
As for the MotoE, this MotoGP-related series had its share of problems. Just before the first race of the new series was supposed to take place in Jerez, Spain, in 2019, a fire at the circuit destroyed all the motorcycles that were supposed to take part.
The series rebounded from that and, after canceling the first two races, went on to hold another six. For 2021, a total of 7 races are planned, with the one in Austria on August 15 being third to last.
