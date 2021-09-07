Live Pics: 2022 BMW i4 Shows Its Electric Soul in Munich, Looks Like a Concept

BMW planned to show the Concept i4 at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. Since that event was canceled, and the vehicle was revealed online instead, BMW had to wait for the next motor show to unveil the production version. With IAA 2021, held in Munich for the first time, BMW has the unique opportunity to publicly present its latest creation in its hometown.
As you might have read this year, the production version was displayed at the German company's annual conference. Since that event is not meant for the public, the IAA 2021 presentation counts as the public debut of the production version of the i4. Now, with that clarified, let's take a good look at the i4 in the photo gallery.
The first thing you see on the i4 is its large grille, which plays no real purpose here, as the vehicle does not require that much air. Most of the grille is closed anyway if you take a closer look at the gallery. It is a design choice, as are the blue ornaments that are present across the outside of the vehicle. However, there are many sensors placed on the grille itself, and that is its purpose in this case.
The rim design shown in the gallery has a nice look to it if you ask us. It should look just as good while driving. The profile of the BMW i4 also has a blue element in the shape of a golf club. You might remember this shape from the 7 Series, where it came as a chromed ornament.
Just like its iX5 cousin, also visible in the gallery, the vehicle comes with blue ornaments on the lower part of its rear bumper, which underline the place where tailpipes would normally be present. The interior looks like a regular BMW of 2021, except for the new gauge cluster and infotainment screen, which have been merged on a single panel.
The exhibited model, an i4 eDrive40, comes with a single-motor setup and rear-wheel drive. It provides 340 hp and 430 Nm (317.2 lb.-ft) of torque. Top speed is 190 km/h (118 mph), while the 0-100 km/h (62 mph) sprint is performed in 5.7 seconds.
