BMW iX and i4 Hit the Streets to Coldplay's Song "High Power" in New Commercial

Coldplay's new song "Higher Power," which already hit three million views since it was released on YouTube, becomes the soundtrack for TV commercials for the debut of the new all-electric BMW models, the iX, and the first-ever i4.
The band's new song was heard for the first time in space. Coldplay sang "Higher Power" to French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who was listening from the ISS. Following this special debut, the band performed its first live show for earthly fans through a broadcast from Glastonbury Festival's location.
Now, they're spoiling us again with a BMW collaboration. However, it's not the first time when the renowned British band teams up with the car manufacturer. The members, Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion, and Guy Berryman, performed at BMW Welt in Munich in 2014 in front of 1,500 guests towards the end of their "Ghost Stories Tour."
At that time, they struck a deal with the carmaker. After maintaining contact for several years, the two joined forces yet again, driven by the same interest in sustainability. While at first glance, the song might seem to have nothing in common with the automotive world, especially when the video released by Coldplay features a sci-fi setting and makes no reference to cars, it's actually pretty fitting for the debut of BMW's latest two electric models.
There are rusted machine parts scattered everywhere in a world that seems to be hundreds of years ahead. In an attempt to leave the alien place filled with debris, at the end of the clip, one of the members takes off into space, running at a "million miles an hour." It's a metaphor for how we sometimes feel like strangers on our own planet and want to change things up and maybe go for something more "electric."
You can even hear the quartet sing at some point the lyric line "This joy is electric," which hits the right note for the BMW's debut. The iX and i4 will mark a milestone in the company's journey towards a zero-emission future. The brand expects that by 2023 all-electric vehicles will account for at least 50 percent of its worldwide car sales.
