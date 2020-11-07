Listening to Podcasts While Driving Is Cool, So Spotify Has a New Plan in Mind

Spotify is currently the most popular music service out there, and millions of people use it every day not only on their smartphones but also in the car when driving.
Spotify supports both Android Auto and CarPlay, and the service offers several plans that provide subscribers with access to a large collection of content.
But according to a recent set of screenshots shared on Twitter by Andrew Wallenstein, Spotify might be working on a non-music surprise for its users: a podcast-only plan that may not be included in the existing subscription offering.
In other words, Spotify might be looking into ways to start making money with its podcasts, so the company is currently exploring releasing a dedicated plan that would provide paying customers only with access to such content.
While many believe that podcasts should always be free, Spotify has invested aggressively in this type of content, and The Joe Rogan Experience, which is now exclusive to paying customers, is the living proof in this regard. But what Spotify is trying to figure out right now is how many users out there would actually be willing to pay for non-music content in its app.
At first glance, it looks like Spotify wants to offer the podcast plan separately from its music subscription service, though the company could obviously create bundles or offer more content available as an add-on.
“Note that the prices stated are for these stand-alone services only and that the price of the music streaming service is not included in these offers,” Spotify says in the survey.
As far as the company is concerned, this is just a survey and nothing more, so right now, there’s no official word regarding a potential podcast-only plan for users worldwide.
“At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of surveys in an effort to improve our user experience. Some of those end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as important learnings. We have no further news to share on future plans at this time,” Spotify said in a statement.
