Here Is What You Need To Consider If You Would Like to Build a Drift Car

4 Google Maps 5.55 for iPhone and CarPlay Is Now Available for Download

3 Wireless CarPlay Now Available on More Honda and Hyundai Cars

2 The Number 1 Android Auto and CarPlay Music App Is Getting More Expensive

1 This Android Auto and CarPlay Cable Looks Boring, Sports a Small Design Surprise

More on this:

Spotify Just Rolled Out a Truly Great Update for CarPlay Users

If you’re a long-time Spotify user, you probably noticed that choosing fresh content to listen to every day on CarPlay isn’t necessarily the most convenient thing. 5 photos



Unless you start building your custom playlists and manually choose what to play every time you start the engine. But not everybody has the time to do this.







And it’s all because beginning with this update, Spotify has added categories and a lot more recommendations right on the home page. Therefore, all you have to do is to just scroll down as much as you want to find something you like and thus play fresh music or shows when driving.



Oddly enough, this update doesn’t seem to be live for everybody. Reported on



Now the only thing that’s left is for Spotify to actually add keyboard support for easy searching. There’s little reason not to allow users to search for a specific song or artist from CarPlay and Android Auto, especially since the whole thing can only be automatically enabled when the car is not in motion. And it’s all because the recommendations that show up on the home screen when launching Spotify on CarPlay are pretty much the same every time, so eventually, you end up listening to similar music during your daily commutes.Unless you start building your custom playlists and manually choose what to play every time you start the engine. But not everybody has the time to do this. Spotify knows this very well, and the most recent update that it released for iOS devices seemingly includes a change for CarPlay users too. And while at first glance it’s something rather subtle, it’s an improvement that greatly refines the music listening experience on CarPlay.And it’s all because beginning with this update, Spotify has added categories and a lot more recommendations right on the home page. Therefore, all you have to do is to just scroll down as much as you want to find something you like and thus play fresh music or shows when driving.Oddly enough, this update doesn’t seem to be live for everybody. Reported on reddit a few hours ago, this home screen fresh is nowhere to be seen on CarPlay for me, despite Spotify already updated to the latest version. It could be enabled with a server-side refresh, but for now, the only option for those who are stuck with the old experience is to just wait for the whole thing to go live on their devices too.Now the only thing that’s left is for Spotify to actually add keyboard support for easy searching. There’s little reason not to allow users to search for a specific song or artist from CarPlay and Android Auto, especially since the whole thing can only be automatically enabled when the car is not in motion.