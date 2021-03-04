Limited 2021 Chieftain Elite Is the Most Exclusive Indian Yet

In 1901, George Hendee transformed the Hendee Manufacturing Company into what today we know as Indian Motorcycles. 120 years have passed since then, and what better way for the bike maker to kick off celebrations than by releasing into the wild a limited edition Chieftain Elite?
As we step into the first month of spring, Indian presented this special version bike as a limited production run that will only be available globally in 120 units. That production run is a nod to the number of years that have passed since the company came to be and a sign this is the most exclusive Elite model the bike maker ever made.
Running the 171 Nm (126 lb-ft) Thunderstroke 116 engine, the company’s most powerful air-cooled powertrain, the motorcycle comes into the world in two-tone Thunder Black Vivid Crystal over Carbon Crystal paint, applied by hand in a process that lasts over 24 hours.
Full LED lighting, 400-watt PowerBand audio system ABS, keyless ignition, tire pressure monitoring, and a two-up Rogue seat complete the visual presentation of the Chieftain. In addition, weatherproof and remote-locking saddlebags capable of holding 18 gallons (68 liters) of cargo are on deck for longer trips.
The bike rides on a lowered suspension and can be set in one of three riding modes, Tour, Standard, and Sport. A seven-inch Ride Command infotainment system with Apple CarPlay is featured for connectivity needs.
The Chieftain's custom-look can be enhanced further by means of accessories, which include an extensive offering of handlebars and seats, remote-locking trunks, and hard lower fairings with adjustable air vents.
“We designed the Chieftain Elite for riders who want to turn heads and stand out without sacrificing performance or comfort,” said in a statement Reid Wilson, Vice President of Indian Motorcycle.
“The bike’s attention to detail and world-class craftsmanship is second-to-none, while its extreme exclusivity makes it something truly special to own and ride.”
On the American market, the 2021 Indian Chieftain Elite is on sale from $34,999.
