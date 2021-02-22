Indian Motorcycles Ride on Metzeler Tires in Bulk This Year

Very well known on the European continent, including when it comes to the custom segment, German tire brand Metzeler is slowly making its way as a manufacturer-approved supplier on American motorcycles as well. It started happening in 2019 when Indian first partnered with the brand, but the collaboration is accelerating now that upgraded models are in the pipeline for the new model year.
Indian is already using Metzeler Cruisetec for the Challenger and just announced, together with the launch of the new FTR, that the same make was chosen for this two-wheeler as well, this time in the form of the Sportec M9 RR rubber.
Starting this year, the Metzeler Cruisetec will be the original equipment tires of the Indian Roadmaster, Chieftain, Springfield, and Vintage models, including, when available, for the bikes coming in Limited and Dark Horse versions.
For the new FTR, the Sportec will be the only type of rubber available off the factory floor. They come wrapped around the bike's metal wheels at the end of front and rear Öhlins suspension systems and will have to be capable of handling the 123 hp and 120 Nm (88 lb-ft) of torque coming from the motorcycle’s 1,203cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine.
Indian has three FTR models prepared for the 2022 model year, the FTR, FTR S, and FTR R Carbon, each with its own set of special features. A fourth one, the FTR Rally, runs on 18-inch rear and 19-inch front wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion tires.
According to the German company, the tire used on the FTR “was designed for motorcyclists, primarily owners of supersport and naked machines, with a sporty riding style and who use their bikes almost every day, from the urban jungle to the winding roads out of town.”
These tires come in 120/70 ZR 17 front and 180/55 ZR 17 rear sizes.
