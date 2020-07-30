Indian Motorcycles Now Have Apple CarPlay, Command System Gets Upgraded

In a very short period of time, navigation and smartphone integration systems have become very important for the auto industry. It is very hard today to find a car that doesn’t come with at least one built-in such system. In the case of motorcycles though, things are a bit more complicated.
It is only now, years after the first smartphone was successfully integrated with a car, that motorcycle makers are including such amenities on their products. Harley-Davidson, for instance, only recently announced the availability of Android Auto to its 2021 bikes, a tad later after providing CarPlay support for its two-wheelers.
In a bid to keep being relevent in this respect, one of Harley’s biggest rivals, Indian, announced this week it too would include Apple’s solution on some of its models starting this year.
More specifically, the 2020 Chieftain, Roadmaster and Challenger models will get the system, but only when fitted with the 7-inch Ride Command system with navigation. As usual, CarPlay would allow access to features such as Apple Music, Maps, or Siri directly from the integrated screen.
Together with this announcement the bike maker also said the Ride Command is getting upgraded a bit, with the integration of improved navigation location management, improved boot time, audio muting and control improvements.
Also, widget fixes, a new fuel economy widget, and improved search functionality within navigation have also been included in the update.
“Continuing its mission to further enhance the riding experience, this latest update continues to deliver industry-leading technology which provides riders with a way to stay connected while out on the road,” the bike maker said in a statement. “This integration also increases global accessibility to navigation.”
For now, Indian did not ay whether the introduction of CarPlay would translate into an increased price for the bikes. More details on this can be found by hitting this link.
In a bid to keep being relevent in this respect, one of Harley’s biggest rivals, Indian, announced this week it too would include Apple’s solution on some of its models starting this year.
More specifically, the 2020 Chieftain, Roadmaster and Challenger models will get the system, but only when fitted with the 7-inch Ride Command system with navigation. As usual, CarPlay would allow access to features such as Apple Music, Maps, or Siri directly from the integrated screen.
Together with this announcement the bike maker also said the Ride Command is getting upgraded a bit, with the integration of improved navigation location management, improved boot time, audio muting and control improvements.
Also, widget fixes, a new fuel economy widget, and improved search functionality within navigation have also been included in the update.
“Continuing its mission to further enhance the riding experience, this latest update continues to deliver industry-leading technology which provides riders with a way to stay connected while out on the road,” the bike maker said in a statement. “This integration also increases global accessibility to navigation.”
For now, Indian did not ay whether the introduction of CarPlay would translate into an increased price for the bikes. More details on this can be found by hitting this link.