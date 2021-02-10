Here Are Three New Indian Chiefs to Wash the Harley Taste Away

“A simplistic and mechanical aesthetic that pays homage to the glory days of American motorcycling.” That is how Indian describes the new iteration of the Chief, one of the oldest motorcycle lines around, unveiled by the bike maker on Tuesday, February 8.
The Chief line was born in 1921, making this year a very important one for the nameplate, as it turns exactly 100. In an attempt to capture the essence of what used to be, three new, 2021 model year variants of the Chief are now on the table: Chief Dark Horse, Chief Bobber Dark Horse, and Super Chief Limited.
All three use the proven steel-tube frame and the most powerful version of the Thunderstroke engine, the 116 with 1,890cc displacement, capable of developing 162 Nm (119 lb-ft) of torque.
The Dark Horse comes with 19-inch spoke wheels wrapped in bulky tires, a beefy front end, and a bobber seat at the rear. It was designed with post-war era V-twins in mind and comes in Black Smoke, Alumina Jade Smoke, or Stealth Gray.
The Bobber Dark Horse adds mini-ape hanger handlebars and forward foot controls, 16-inch wire wheels fork and shock covers, and a nacelle holding a large headlight. It comes in three colors as well, Black Smoke, Titanium Smoke, and Sagebrush Smoke.
Last but not least, the Super Chief Limited brings to the game things like black leather saddlebags, touring seat with passenger pad, and cruiser handlebars. It rides on 16-inch wheels and it comes in Black Metallic, Blue Slate Metallic, and Maroon Metallic.
“The Indian Chief is a truly iconic motorcycle and what better way to celebrate its 100th birthday than unleashing an entirely new Indian Chief lineup,” said in a statement Mike Dougherty, President of Indian Motorcycles.
“These bikes capture the mechanical simplicity and attitude of classic American V-twins, yet bring it all forward with modern sophistication and features. We could not be more thrilled to bring this new platform into our lineup.”
Indian did not say anything about availability and pricing but asked interested customers to head over to their local dealer for more. You can find the full details on the new Chiefs in the press release section below.
