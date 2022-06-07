Like-New 2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP With Low Mileage Is an Absolute Charm

The bike’s curb weight is rated at less than 440 pounds, so there’s loads of fun to be had with its 114 Testastretta-bred ponies.
With a mere 413 miles (665 km) on the odometer, this unscathed 2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP is virtually a brand-new machine. Besides that, one may find several pieces of aftermarket hardware adorning the Duc from head to toe, and they include high-end SC-Project exhaust plumbing, a rad Tappezzeria Italia seat cover and more Ducabike accessories than you can possibly count.
Inside the Hypermotard’s trellis ribcage lies a beastly 937cc Testastretta L-twin that’s connected to a six-speed transmission and a wet slipper clutch. The liquid-cooled engine is home to eight desmodromic valves and an electronic fuel injection system with 53 mm (2.1 inches) throttle bodies. When the crankshaft spins at 9,000 revs per minute, this bad boy can spawn as much as 114 hp.
Moving lower down the rpm range, we encounter a peak torque output of 71 pound-feet (96 Nm) at around 7,250 whirls. Upon reaching the rear chain-driven Marchesini hoop, the oomph can result in speeds of up to 148 mph (238 kph). Ducati’s spartan tips the scales at 436 pounds (198 kg) with fluids, and its front end rests on 48 mm (1.9 inches) upside-down Ohlins forks.
At the opposite pole, suspension duties are taken good care of by a fully-adjustable monoshock with progressive linkage and a single-sided aluminum swingarm. Braking is achieved through dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) semi-floating discs and four-piston Brembo calipers up north, along with a 245 mm (9.6 inches) rotor and a two-piston caliper down south.
In case you’ve got some serious dough to burn, then you’ll probably be thrilled to learn that the squeaky-clean Hypermotard 950 SP featured in this article is up for grabs on Iconic Motorbike Auctions! You’d be required to spend about $12,000 if you plan on taking the lead, but we’ve reasons to doubt this amount is going to meet the reserve. Lastly, the bidding deadline is set for Friday, June 10.
