Restored 1970 Moto Guzzi Ambassador Is Teeming With Museum-Grade Classic Splendor

Let’s forget outright speed and canyon-carving capabilities for a minute, because the Ambassador is all about a smooth touring experience.
The sheer amount of elbow grease that’s gone into restoring this 1970 Moto Guzzi Ambassador 750 is quite simply dazzling. For starters, its bodywork was refinished in a fresh layer of white paint, which is accompanied by red and black accents all-round. On the other hand, the frame was first media-blasted then powder-coated, while the brightwork components have all been re-chromed to keep things looking shiny.
Additionally, there’s an LED bulb fitted inside the bike’s taillight assembly, and you’ll spot separate rider and pillion saddles replacing the standard two-up seat. Before receiving a pair of Dunlop D404 tires, Mandello del Lario’s antique jewel saw its 18-inch Borrani hoops rebuilt with new spokes and bearings. This startling Ambassador also features adjustable Progressive Suspension shocks and reconditioned drum brakes.
During the extensive overhaul performed by the current owner, the Guzzi’s engine got treated to a higher-spec camshaft, aftermarket pistons and modern valves, as well as youthful bearings, seals and gaskets. Exhaust gases flow through fresh headers and slash-cut MAC mufflers, while electricity gets transmitted where it's needed via a replacement wiring harness.
As for its general specifications, the ‘70 MY Ambassador 750 is brought to life by a longitudinally-mounted 748cc V-twin mill that’s paired with a four-speed constant-mesh gearbox. Sporting two valves per cylinder and Dell’Orto carburetion technology, the air-cooled powerhouse is capable of unleashing up to 60 ponies at the crankshaft. Right, time has come for us to tell you what’s the deal with this Italian relic.
The reconditioned stunner is currently up for grabs on the BaT (Bring a Trailer) platform, and you may place your bids at no reserve until Friday, June 10. With three days to go before the bidding deadline, one would have to be in possession of approximately ten grand in order to secure this purchase, as the top bid is registered at $8,000 for the time being.
