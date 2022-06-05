Mint-Condition 2015 MV Agusta F3 800 RC Is Only Five Miles Into Its Lifespan

We reckon this rare pearl might just be the most beautiful thing you’ve seen all day.
For the 2015 model-year, MV Agusta graced the motorcycling realm with 350 copies of the stunning F3 800 RC. Not only does the bike in question have looks to die for, but it also packs quite a punch from its fuel-injected 798cc inline-three powerplant. This brutish gladiator comes with dual overhead cams, four titanium valves per cylinder and a beefy compression ratio of 13.3:1.
At a whopping 13,000 rpm, the liquid-cooled engine is fully capable of spawning 148 feral stallions, while a peak torque output figure of 65 pound-feet (88 Nm) will be generated at 10,600 spins. To reach the rear chain-driven aluminum wheel, this force travels through a six-speed transmission and a wet slipper clutch. The whole ordeal lets the F3 accomplish a top speed of 167 mph (269 kph) when pushed to its limit.
Agusta’s two-wheeled missile stores its powertrain componentry within a steel trellis frame with aluminum alloy side plates. The skeleton is supported by 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted Marzocchi forks at the front and a piggyback shock absorber from Sachs at the other end. Before you add any fluids to the equation, the Italian rarity will tip the scales at a mere 381 pounds (173 kg).
Up north, plentiful stopping power is the product of dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) floating discs and radially-mounted four-piston Brembo calipers. On the other hand, the rear 17-inch hoop comes to a halt thanks to a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor and a twin-piston caliper. Now, let’s talk more specifically about the specimen shown above these paragraphs.
This unblemished F3 800 RC reads just five miles (eight kilometers) on the clock, and it is now preparing to change hands at no reserve on Bring a Trailer! With the auctioning deadline set for June 9, you’d need to spend a cool twelve grand in order to best the highest bid, which is currently placed at $11,500. To be fair, that makes for a pretty healthy ratio of sexiness-per-dollar.
