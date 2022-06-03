Lightly Used 2021 Porsche Panamera GTS Sport Turismo Costs More Than a New One

In the face of the huge Taycan EV success, Porsche’s Panamera is not exactly the most successful executive car out there. Still, it soldiers on without remorse and is even gearing up for a third generation.
The 2024 model year Panamera was recently spied on the Nürburgring Nordschleife for the very first time, but of course, it is going to take a long and arduous development phase before the next iteration hits the streets in fastback sedan form. Then, even more patience is needed if one desires the quirky five-door Sport Turismo shooting brake version.
So, if the heart longs after a Panamera “don’t-call-it-a-station-wagon” right now, perhaps it is best to check out the 2022 model year. Last, but not least, if time is of the essence and you really want a 2021 Porsche Panamera GTS Sport Turismo ordered to spec in Carmine Red over a Black and Luxor Beige interior, then maybe this example is for you.
A lot of “ifs,” right? There is an even bigger one on top of everything but let us get back to that in a moment. Before that, we still need to discuss the highlights. We are dealing here with a Panamera GTS Sport Turismo that had just one owner before hitting the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors, and it was sparingly used to the tune of almost 10k miles.
The odometer now reads exactly 9,911 miles (15,950 km), to be more precise, and the description includes benefits such as the ceramic composite brakes (PCCB), dynamic chassis control (PDCC), exclusive 21-inch wheels, and even a Premium Package or a factory PPF (paint protection film).
Under the hood of this Shooting Brake resides a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 sporting 473 horsepower, enabling the sleek wagon to drop a 0-60 mph (97 kph) sprint in as little as 3.7 seconds. Not bad at all, but there is also the question of pricing: $167,900.
A huge asking price, which may not seem that great if you count that major last “if” - the fact that a brand-new 2022 GTS Sport Turismo kicks off at $141,400!
So, if the heart longs after a Panamera “don’t-call-it-a-station-wagon” right now, perhaps it is best to check out the 2022 model year. Last, but not least, if time is of the essence and you really want a 2021 Porsche Panamera GTS Sport Turismo ordered to spec in Carmine Red over a Black and Luxor Beige interior, then maybe this example is for you.
A lot of “ifs,” right? There is an even bigger one on top of everything but let us get back to that in a moment. Before that, we still need to discuss the highlights. We are dealing here with a Panamera GTS Sport Turismo that had just one owner before hitting the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors, and it was sparingly used to the tune of almost 10k miles.
The odometer now reads exactly 9,911 miles (15,950 km), to be more precise, and the description includes benefits such as the ceramic composite brakes (PCCB), dynamic chassis control (PDCC), exclusive 21-inch wheels, and even a Premium Package or a factory PPF (paint protection film).
Under the hood of this Shooting Brake resides a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 sporting 473 horsepower, enabling the sleek wagon to drop a 0-60 mph (97 kph) sprint in as little as 3.7 seconds. Not bad at all, but there is also the question of pricing: $167,900.
A huge asking price, which may not seem that great if you count that major last “if” - the fact that a brand-new 2022 GTS Sport Turismo kicks off at $141,400!