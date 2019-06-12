Bill Nye to Send LightSail 2 Spacecraft in Orbit Using Falcon Heavy

5 Lego Chevy Silverado Pickup Looks Like it Belongs in a Modern Art Museum

4 Full-Size Volkswagen T2 Made of LEGO Comes Complete with Sliding Door

3 Lego Bugatti Chiron Gets Reviewed Like a Real Car

2 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback Now Available as 1,470-Piece LEGO Set

1 Life-Size LEGO McLaren Senna Needed Nearly 500,000 Plastic Bricks to Build

More on this:

Life-Size LEGO McLaren Senna on Display at E3 2019, Playable in Forza Horizon 4

Microsoft’s Xbox E3 presence in Los Angeles this year is more than about video games and Keanu Reeves. For 2019, the IT giant partnered with British car builder McLaren to showcase one of this year’s crazy creations: a life-size LEGO McLaren Senna. 13 photos



The Senna is the second toy car created by McLaren after the 2017



The oversized toy was created by McLaren together with specialists from LEGO and it took over 5,000 hours to complete, almost double the time McLaren needs to assemble the actual road going



Visitors at the Microsoft Theater can get inside the toy car, if they so please, as the dihedral doors fitted can be removed, revealing parts taken from the real vehicle including the carbon-fiber driving seat, steering wheel, and pedals.



The toy Senna weighs 500 kg more than the road going version and is painted in colors meant to be reminiscent of the Victory Grey with contrasting orange used on the scale McLaren Senna LEGO Speed Champions.



Also at E3, McLaren announced the this version of the car is getting its rightful place in the Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions expansion, previewed at the event. This new playable content for the game will see the Senna, alongside a number of other cars, race in a brand new LEGO-themed world, complete with a LEGO city, taking on new challenges and new races.



The LEGO Speed Champions expansion launches on June 13, and will be downloadable in exchange for $19.99, or for free for those buying the Ultimate Edition of the game or the Ultimate Add-ons package. Presented for the first time publicly earlier in March, the toy car is currently on display in the Microsoft Theatre, showing how all the 467,854 individual LEGO pieces came together to form an incredible machine.The Senna is the second toy car created by McLaren after the 2017 720S , but it required almost twice the work and number of LEGO bricks to get completed.The oversized toy was created by McLaren together with specialists from LEGO and it took over 5,000 hours to complete, almost double the time McLaren needs to assemble the actual road going Senna supercar.Visitors at the Microsoft Theater can get inside the toy car, if they so please, as the dihedral doors fitted can be removed, revealing parts taken from the real vehicle including the carbon-fiber driving seat, steering wheel, and pedals.The toy Senna weighs 500 kg more than the road going version and is painted in colors meant to be reminiscent of the Victory Grey with contrasting orange used on the scale McLaren Senna LEGO Speed Champions.Also at E3, McLaren announced the this version of the car is getting its rightful place in the Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions expansion, previewed at the event. This new playable content for the game will see the Senna, alongside a number of other cars, race in a brand new LEGO-themed world, complete with a LEGO city, taking on new challenges and new races.The LEGO Speed Champions expansion launches on June 13, and will be downloadable in exchange for $19.99, or for free for those buying the Ultimate Edition of the game or the Ultimate Add-ons package.

load press release